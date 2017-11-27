Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal long-distance relationship rule: 'We never went longer than two weeks' Meghan claims the golden rule is what helped them connect

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opened up about their fairytale romance, and revealed the golden rule that kept them together. "I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship," explained Harry, as the couple gave their first TV appearance to the BBC, following their engagement announcement. "So [that's how] - we made it work."

When asked about how they were first introduced to one another over a year ago, the British royal replied: "We were introduced actually by a mutual friend." Refusing to share the female friend's details, he added: "We'll protect her privacy yeah. And - but it was - it was literally - it was through her and then we met once and then twice back to back two dates in London, last July." Confirming that their meeting was a "blind date," Meghan explained: "I didn't know much about him and so the only thing that I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was, 'I have one question' which was, 'Well, is he nice? Because if he wasn't kind it just didn't seem like it would make sense and so we went and we met for a drink and I think very quickly into that we said, 'Well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again.'"

Earlier on in the day, the couple couldn't hide their delight as they posed for the engagement photos in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace, where Meghan proudly showed off her beautiful engagement ring for the very first time. The couple, who started dating last summer, looked head-over-heels in love as they posed for their first official photographs together, following their public debut in September at the Invictus Games. When asked if it had been a romantic proposal, Meghan smiled knowingly at Harry, before replying: "Very!" while the Prince added: "Of course!" The royal also sweetly said that he had known Meghan was the One "since the very first time we met".