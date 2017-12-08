The Duchess of Cambridge to attend 'Magic Mums' Christmas party The Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate Christmas with the 'Magic Mums' group

The Duchess of Cambridge will attend a Christmas party for the 'Magic Mums' group, which aims to support mothers, babies and toddlers. During her visit, Kate, who is currently expecting her third child with Prince William, will meet the young people who are taking part in a music workshop, and will help to set up for the children's Christmas party.

READ: How to get Duchess Kate's stunning up-do!

Kate will also join families at the Rugby Portobello Trust's community centre in North Kensington to learn more about their range of support services. The trust helps local communities by running different clubs for young people, including sporting activities and social groups. The important charity has also been instrumental for offering support to people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, giving former residents access to grants and private donations, and helping with their new accommodation.

The Duchess recently attended the Children's Global Media Summit in Manchester with her husband, her baby bump just visible as the pair chatted to the crowd before making their way inside the Manchester Central Convention Complex. The mum-of-two's latest solo engagement took place at a primary school in London, where she was shown the facility's new gardening campaign, and spoke about her own love of the outdoors. She told the school children: "I've got such fond memories of being in the garden and being outside from my own childhood, and I'm sharing that with my own children, George and Charlotte, at the moment."

Loading the player...

She added: "It's been lovely to meet all of you and thank you so much to all the children who've shown me what they've been doing in their gardens. It's really inspiring and exciting to see what you've all been up to. I'm really excited about what you're doing here and taking inspiration from that in the school environment as well."