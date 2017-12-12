William and Harry make red carpet appearance for Star Wars premiere The royal brothers reportedly have cameo roles as Stormtroopers in the latest instalment of the hit sci-fi series

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry stepped out onto the red carpet on Tuesday night at the premiere of the latest Star Wars movie. The royal brothers joined a host of famous faces at the Royal Albert Hall, including Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, and Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill. Other stars in attendances included Myleene Klass, Alexandra Burke and Simon Pegg. It was rumoured that the siblings have filmed a scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi last April when they visited the set. Tom Hardy also made a cameo appearance in the latest installment of the hit sci-fi series.

William and Harry reportedly have cameo roles in the latest Star Wars film

The star-studded premiere was in aid of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, seeing over 400 young people, military veterans and volunteers joining William and Harry to watch the film on Tuesday evening. The film touchingly ends with a dedication to the late Carrie Fisher, who portrayed Princess Leia. The actress died at the age of 60 last December, after filming had already begun.

Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill pose on the red carpet

Mark thanked fans at the premiere for helping him come to terms with the death of his "one-of-a-kind" co-star. He told presenter Edith Bowman: "We'll never replace her and it's comforting because, even though it's hard and I don't know that I've come to terms with this yet, you're all helping me get through it because, if you didn't know her personally, she felt like family.

Myleene Klass was one of the many celebrities out on Tuesday night at the much-anticipated premiere

"So, everywhere I go people are helping me deal with it. I shouldn't be upset she's not around, I should be grateful for all the time I had with her. She was hilarious, adorable, as tough as she acted she had a vulnerability; I criticised her all the time but if anyone else did I'd get my back up and say 'Don't you do that'. She was so much fun. You're going to love her tonight, she's great in the film."