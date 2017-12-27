Meghan Markle’s Christmas Day outfit: Shop the look for less How to copy what Meghan Markle wore on Christmas Day

Every piece of clothing that Meghan Markle wears sells out instantly so it is no surprise to hear it is virtually impossible to get your hands on the chic winter outfit she wore to church on Christmas Day. However, the good news if you want to copy it is that there are many cheaper options available. Meghan’s camel Sentaler coat, small brown Chloé bag, Stuart Weitzman boots, Birks diamond snowflake earrings and Philip Treacy hat; we show you how to copy the look for less!

Meghan’s long wide collar wrap coat, Sentaler, $1,295

COPY THE LOOK: A similar camel shawl collared coat is available at Boohoo for £25

Boohoo has a lovely variety of long brown coats

Like the one Meghan wore on Christmas day this Boohoo coat is long, has a camel shawl and is a similar shade of brown. It also has a belt that can be tied to accentuate your waist. The length is flattering on all shapes and is best worn with a heel to give definition to your legs like Meghan has done.

Meghan’s Pixie small leather and suede shoulder bag, Chloé, $1,550

COPY THE LOOK: Urban Outiftters has a similar bag for £15

Small and easy to hold: this Urban Outfitters bag is right on trend.

It may not have the luxury to it as Meghan's Chloe bag but this one does the trick in being small and easy to hold, plus the shade blends in very well with the brown colour theme of the outfit. It is also big enough to hold essentials such as lipstick, wallet and keys; although it is doubtful that's what was in Meghan's bag!

STORY: Meghan Markle's Christmas pictures

Meghan’s Hiline over-the-knee boots, Stuart Weitzman, $798

COPY THE LOOK: New Look has a pair of suede boots for £44.99

New Look boots perfect for the winter

These boots are pretty spot-on when it comes to trying to match them to Meghan's Stuart Weitzman ones. They are the right colour and even the heel size looks the same. With the tie on the top of them you can be guaranteed they wont slip down but this detail won't be seen if wearing with the Boohoo coat.

Meghan’s snowflake large round jacket earrings, Birks, $5,995

COPY THE LOOK: Notonthehighstreet has plenty of snowflake earrings to choose from

Snowflake earrings complete a perfect winter outfit

You may of thought twice about wearing snowflake earrings but having been adorned on Meghan's ears the look has become very popular. Notonthehighstreet has several varieties of snowflake studs and with the winter weather still upon us for a good couple of months you still have plenty of time to wear them.

STORY: Prince Harry said the Royal famaily loved having Meghan with them at Christmas

Meghan’s Philip Treacy hat (custom-made)

COPY THE LOOK: It is difficult to copy the style of the pudding-shaped hat but this one from RAG&BONE offers a more flattering style

This wool fedora hat is just one of many from Selfridges winter collection

Being custom-made it is quite difficult to find an excat replica of Meghan's hat but as it's a style that does not suit every face-shape it's best to opt for something more flattering. This wide-brimmed fedora hat does the trick in blending the whole outfit together and carrying off a stylish and chic winter look, just like Meghan's!