Meghan Markle reveals past secret to little girl during Cardiff visit

Loading the player...

All the best photos from Harry and Meghan's visit to Cardiff

Speaking about meeting Meghan, 13-year-old Mary Coffey said: "She was amazing, so easy to talk to. And so beautiful! There was a glow about her." The couple also chuckled when one boy shouted out, "Are you married yet?" Another girl told Prince Harry: "I'm going be dancing at your wedding," to which Harry responded: "You're going to be dancing at my wedding? Promise!" Meghan and Harry were greeted with cheers from the crowd while attending their third official royal outing after arriving late to Cardiff Castle when their train was delayed by an hour. Their visit to Wales comes shortly after their official outings to Nottingham and Brixton in south London. Meghan looked stylish in a black coat by Stella McCartney, £175 trousers by Welsh brand Hiut Denim, and a green tote bag by DeMellier London.