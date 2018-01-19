Meghan Markle reveals past secret to little girl during Cardiff visit
Meghan Markle made a new friend in Cardiff on Thursday!
Meghan Markle comforted a little girl who became overwhelmed during the royal couple's visit to Cardiff on Thursday by revealing that she was also shy when she was younger. The former Suits actress, who will tie the knot with Prince Harry in May, held six-year-old Eloise's hand after she had left a performance in tears, telling her: "I used to be shy too." Prince Harry joined his fiancée to check little Eloise was okay, and shook her hand before the pair rejoined the rest of the children at a Cardiff community centre.
The group gave Meghan a hug
During their visit, Meghan also played a game of Jenga with the group, while Harry showed off his dance moves to Despacito with the rest of the children. He then encouraged the children to give Meghan a "group hug", and couldn't help but laugh at they crowded around her. He joked: "And release" as one child swooped in for one last hug.
Speaking about meeting Meghan, 13-year-old Mary Coffey said: "She was amazing, so easy to talk to. And so beautiful! There was a glow about her." The couple also chuckled when one boy shouted out, "Are you married yet?" Another girl told Prince Harry: "I'm going be dancing at your wedding," to which Harry responded: "You're going to be dancing at my wedding? Promise!" Meghan and Harry were greeted with cheers from the crowd while attending their third official royal outing after arriving late to Cardiff Castle when their train was delayed by an hour. Their visit to Wales comes shortly after their official outings to Nottingham and Brixton in south London. Meghan looked stylish in a black coat by Stella McCartney, £175 trousers by Welsh brand Hiut Denim, and a green tote bag by DeMellier London.
