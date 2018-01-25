Princess Sofia of Sweden's sister Lina Frejd files for divorce after two years Princess Sofia acted as a bridesmaid at her sister's 2015 wedding

Princess Sofia of Sweden's sister Lina Frejd has filed for divorce from her husband of two years Jonas Frejd. Local news outlet Expressen reports that the couple registered their divorce at the Södertörn District Court on Wednesday morning. Court documents show that Lina, 36, and Jonas, 37, made the joint decision to divorce.

The couple married in August 2015 on a boat in Stockholm, just two months after Princess Sofia wed Prince Carl Philip in a spectacular royal wedding. Lina and Jonas' ceremony was a much more intimate affair, with 80 guests invited onboard to watch the couple say "I do" in front of City Hall. Sofia and her younger sister Sara acted as bridesmaids while the princess' husband Carl Philip attended as a guest.

Lina and Jonas have filed for divorce

Lina is incredibly close to her royal sister. She is the godmother to Sofia and Carl Philip's one-year-old son Prince Alexander. She also worked for Sofia's charity, Project Playground, before joining PR agency, Mindmakers, where she works alongside Carl Philip's close friend and advisor, Christina Saliba. She attended the royal wedding in 2015 with Jonas, as well as the rehearsal dinner.

Since then, Sofia and Carl Philip have welcomed two children together – Prince Alexander in April 2016 followed by Prince Gabriel in August 2017. Baby Gabriel was christened in December, with Sofia and Carl Philip choosing to wear traditional Swedish folk costume for the official portraits. The couple posed with Sofia's sister Sara, who is a godmother, Carl Philip's sister Princess Madeleine, and their friends Oscar Kylberg, Carolina Pihls and Thomas de Toledo Sommerlath.

Godmother Lina pictured at Prince Alexander's christening

Sofia has previously spoken about the joys of motherhood. She told Sweden's Svenskdam: "It's amazing. Having children changes your whole life." She also noted: "[Alexander] is very sweet and well-behaved." Carl Philip also discussed his role as a father, telling the outlet that it took "some adjustment, of course, but it is still absolutely amazing and wonderful".