Guess who is joining Suits following Meghan Markle's departure
Katherine Heigl will be joining Suits as Samantha Wheeler
Now that Meghan Markle has officially left Suits, there are some designer shoes that need filling at the law firm of Pearson Specter Litt! Step forward Emmy Award-winning actress Katherine Heigl, who will be joining the show for season eight. Speaking about her exciting new role, Katherine said: "Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of. I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family."
Katherine will be joining Suits
According to Variety, Katherine will play Samantha Wheeler, a new partner at the firm who "challenges the status quo" and will become either an ally or an enemy. Katherine is perhaps best known for her role on Grey's Anatomy as Izzie Stevens and for popular rom-coms including 27 Dresses, Knocked Up and The Ugly Truth.
READ: Is this the day we will see Meghan Markle's 'Suits' wedding?
The second half of season seven will air on 28 March, and will see Meghan and Patrick J. Adams's characters, Rachel Zane and Mike Ross, exit the show. Speaking about leaving the legal drama, Meghan said: "I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years. So we're very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, 'You know what? I have I have ticked this box'… I feel really proud of the work I've done there."
