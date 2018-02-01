Guess who is joining Suits following Meghan Markle's departure Katherine Heigl will be joining Suits as Samantha Wheeler

Now that Meghan Markle has officially left Suits, there are some designer shoes that need filling at the law firm of Pearson Specter Litt! Step forward Emmy Award-winning actress Katherine Heigl, who will be joining the show for season eight. Speaking about her exciting new role, Katherine said: "Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of. I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family."





According to Variety, Katherine will play Samantha Wheeler, a new partner at the firm who "challenges the status quo" and will become either an ally or an enemy. Katherine is perhaps best known for her role on Grey's Anatomy as Izzie Stevens and for popular rom-coms including 27 Dresses, Knocked Up and The Ugly Truth.

