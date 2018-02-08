Will Prince William and Prince Harry's step-sister attend the royal wedding? Laura Lopes is expected to be amongst the guests…

Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May will be a high-profile affair, with all the senior members of the monarchy expected to attend – from the Queen, to Prince Charles and Prince William and Kate. But there are other lesser-known members of the family who are also likely to receive an invitation to the nuptials, including William and Harry's step-sister, Laura Lopes. Laura, 40, is the daughter of the Duchess of Cornwall, from her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles; Prince Charles became her step-father following his 2005 wedding to Camilla. She also has an older brother, 43-year-old food writer and critic, Tom Parker Bowles. Although she keeps a low-profile, Laura clearly enjoys a good relationship with the two Princes. Not only was she amongst the guests at William and Kate's wedding on 29 April 2011, but her daughter Eliza was one of the bridesmaids on the big day.

Laura Lopes pictured with her husband of 11 years, Harry Lopes

William, Kate, Harry were also in attendance at Laura's own marriage to Harry Lopes in May 2006. The couple tied the knot in a romantic country wedding in the Wiltshire village of Lacock, where more than 2,000 well-wishers lined the street to congratulate the happy couple. Her step-brothers had travelled thousands of miles to share her big day. William and Kate flew in from their holiday in Mustique, while Harry jetted back from Cape Town where he'd been staying with then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Some 18 months after their wedding day, Laura and Harry became first-time parents with the birth of daughter Eliza, in January 2008. In July 2009, it was announced that the couple were expecting twins, and on 30 December, she gave birth to fraternal boys Gus and Louis.

The couple's daughter Eliza was a bridesmaid at William and Kate's royal wedding

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Sarah Ferguson will be invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding – despite not being on the guest list at William and Kate's. A royal source told the Mail that Harry had insisted Sarah should attend in a big to heal "broken family ties", adding: "Harry has nailed his colours to the mast on this. He wants his aunt there – and she will be."