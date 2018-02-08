Why Prince Harry may not wear a wedding ring The royal will marry Meghan Markle on Saturday 19 May

Prince Harry may follow in his brother Prince William's footsteps and choose not to wear a wedding ring after marrying. Harry is set to exchange vows with his fiancée Meghan Markle on Saturday 19 May, so he has until then to decide, but the groom-to-be may opt out of wearing a band. A number of married male royals in his family have chosen not to, including his older brother William and his grandfather Prince Philip. The reason is very simple; it's a case of personal preference.

William does not like wearing jewellery of any kind, and so decided to remain ringless following his nuptials to Kate in 2011. His decision was actually first announced shortly before his Westminster Abbey wedding ceremony, with a statement from St James' Palace confirming the news. An aide said: "It was something the couple discussed but Prince William isn't one for jewellery – he doesn't even wear a signet ring – and decided he didn't want to. It really is just down to personal preference. Catherine will wear a ring fashioned from a lump of Welsh gold owned by the Royal Family that has been smelted down."

The couple will marry on Saturday 19 May

Despite being married to the Queen for nearly 70 years, Prince Philip has also never worn a wedding ring. William's father Prince Charles, meanwhile, does wear one, next to a signet ring on the little finger of his left hand.

Harry, however, may choose to wear a wedding ring as a symbol of his love for Meghan. Since meeting his soulmate, the romantic Prince has continued to wear a beaded blue, white and black "love bracelet" that he is believed to have bought with Meghan or received from her; his fiancée also has a matching bracelet.

Harry and Meghan wear matching bracelets

Royal watchers will have to wait until the big day to see Harry and Meghan's wedding bands. In keeping with tradition, the couple will likely use pure Welsh gold to create their rings. It is a near 100-year-old tradition that the royals have followed; the gold in question is particularly rare and originates from the Clogau St. David Gold Mine in Dolgellau, Wales, which is no longer in operation. Members of the royal family have used the gold to create their weddings bands since the Queen Mother married the Duke of York on 26 April 1923.