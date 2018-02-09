Duchess Kate facing BAFTA dress dilemma: find out why The pregnant royal has a tricky decision to make…

The Duchess of Cambridge is facing a difficult dilemma ahead of this year's BAFTAs. Kate, 36, will have to choose between making a political statement, or risk being the only woman wearing a coloured gown following the news that actresses are preparing to wear black dresses in support of the Time's Up movement. A letter has been circulated to all the female nominees urging them to follow in the footsteps of the women at the Golden Globes in order to make a "strong, unifying and simple statement". Therefore Kate, who will attend this year's BAFTA ceremony with husband Prince William, has a big decision to make. The royal family has a policy of avoiding anything that could be seen as political statement. However, the small handful of women who did not adhere to the black dress code at the Globes, faced widespread criticism – something the Duchess will also be keen to avoid.

Duchess Kate wore a black Alexander McQueen gown to the 2017 BAFTAs

Kate did wear black to last year's BAFTAs, stealing the show in a patterned off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown, featuring a Bardot neckline, fitted bodice and a full skirt with multiple tiers. The royal - due to give birth to her third child in April – is a big fan of the British label, with even her wedding dress designed by McQueen's Sarah Burton.

STORY: Find out which British actress has replaced Stephen Fry as BAFTAs host!

The 2018 BAFTAs will be held on Sunday 18 February at the Royal Albert Hall in London. According to Hollywood Reporter, a letter has been circulated urging women to dress in black – with Emma Watson all but confirming the news when she tweeted a link to a story about the campaign, adding: "Get ready BAFTA #TimesUp."

Stars at this year's Golden Globes wore black in support of the Time's Up movement

And while BAFTA hasn't set an official dress code, chairman Jane Lush has already stated that she "wholeheartedly endorsed" the black protest at the Golden Globes. "We too are determined that the brave revelations, and make no mistake, they were very brave, become a watershed moment for a real lasting change across the workforce in film, game and television," she said.

STORY: BAFTA Film Awards 2018: What's on the food and drinks menu for the stars