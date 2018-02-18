Find out which theatre show Harry and Meghan were spotted at The royal couple enjoyed a trip to the West End on Friday night

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly have good taste when it comes to musicals! The royal couple enjoyed a night out in the West End on Friday night at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, where they watched award-winning musical Hamilton. Their visit delighted actor Leslie Garcia Bowman, who took to Twitter to tell his followers about the royal visit. "Was an honour to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in to watch @HamiltonWestEnd last night!" he wrote. The popular show, originating from Broadway, came to London in December, and follows the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Other well-known faces that have seen the show include Trinny Woodall, Helena Bonham Carter and former EastEnders star Barbara Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the audience of Hamilton

It's an exciting year for Harry and Meghan, who only have three months to go before their royal wedding on 19 May. They were last spotted together in public last Tuesday during their first official visit to Scotland. The pair visited Edinburgh, where they delighted members of the public who had been waiting outside Edinburgh Castle since the early hours to catch a glimpse of the future husband and wife. During their walkabout, Meghan revealed her hen do plans to fans including Tom Martin, 30, and Francesca Short, 27, from London. "We asked them what they were doing for their stag and hen dos," said Tom. "Meghan said, 'I'm not sure – it's sorted but it will be fun.' Harry said he didn't know." Francesca added: "They seem really nice, happy and relaxed. She seemed to take it all in her stride." Tom noted: "She was introducing herself with 'Hi, I'm Meghan' as if no-one knew who she was." The pair were standing next to Josefine Hess, 28, an au pair from Germany. "Harry said I was very clever for wearing a [bright] pink jacket. They were very confident together," she said.

The royal couple were last seen together in public in Edinburgh

In the lead-up to Harry and Meghan's big day, royal fans around the world are preparing to celebrate the happy event, which will take place at noon at St George's Chapel in Windsor. New details were released via Kensington Palace last week, confirming that the Rt Revd, David Conner will be conducting the service, while the Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple make their marriage vows. Following the ceremony, royal onlookers will get the chance to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds as they undertake a carriage procession along a route from St George's Chapel. The reception, meanwhile, will take place at St George's Hall, which will see Harry and Meghan's wedding guests attend. Later in the evening, Prince Charles will host a private reception for the pair and their close circle of friends and family members.