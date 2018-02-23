Royal wedding: Windsor hotels charging up to £10,000 for rooms with the best view Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take part in a carriage ride down the High Street

Hotels in Windsor can afford to charge a fortune for bookings in mid-May, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding takes place. HELLO! has learnt that some rooms are selling for thousands for the weekend of 19 May. Harte & Garter, a four-star hotel located directly opposite Harry and Meghan's wedding venue, Windsor Castle, has a going rate of £8,000 for a minimum three-night stay, for its rooms overlooking the castle.

Macdonald Windsor hotel has had TV crews pay a whopping £10,000 for suites with balconies overlooking the High Street, which will provide the best view of the newlyweds as they take part in a carriage procession down the main road. The route will take Harry and Meghan from St George's Chapel down Castle Hill, along the High Street and through Windsor Town, returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.

Hotels with the best view of St George's Chapel and Windsor Castle can charge a fortune

A hotel source told HELLO!: "The moment the date was announced all the hotels sold out online but the hotels along the parade kept all their street-facing rooms back. They're being sold now for an absolute fortune – they're all going to the media which makes life easier for everybody because of course those rooms have to be scrutinised for potential security issues too."

Meghan and Harry will marry on Saturday 19 May

For those who want to be a part of the excitement on the day, but can't afford to pay out a healthy sum, there are still some less expensive options available. Julia White, Visit Windsor's Visitor Manager, told HELLO!: "If anybody wants to come for the weekend and enjoy the celebrations then I would suggest they do book as soon as possible. The town centre is pretty much booked up but there are plenty of rooms still available in the local area and we've got some lovely hotels just on the outskirts of the town centre that still have availability. So now is the time to get booked.

"Then, on the Saturday, come and line the streets with the rest of us, wave a flag. We know that the procession is going to go past at about one o'clock and we imagine there will be other activities going on as well. The Long Walk is a great place to go and get a good spot to watch everything going on."

