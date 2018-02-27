Are the Spice Girls set to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding?

This is not a drill! After months of speculation, the Spice Girls are officially reuniting in 2018. The highly-anticipated reunion is set to take place at none other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming royal wedding - according to Scary Spice aka Melanie Brown. The singer made the bombshell revelation on Tuesday, February 27, during an appearance on The Real. The 42-year-old singer revealed that all five members of the ‘90s girl group — Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell — will attend and perform at the May 19 nuptials.

The Spice Girls will perform at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding on May 19

When asked by host Loni Love if the group will be performing at the reception, Mel threw her cards up in the air and sighed, "I swear," as Loni, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon excitedly reacted. She jokingly added, "I'm going to be fired." Earlier in the show, Melanie confessed that "us five Spice Girls" received invitations to the forthcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle. Discussing Harry and Meghan's royal wedding invite, the singer shared, "It was proper yes."

Victoria and her husband David Beckham were both guests at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 royal wedding, however it appears that for this royal wedding, the fashion designer will be (hopefully) jumping back into her little Gucci dress to perform alongside her bandmates.

VIEW GALLERY Meghan and Harry will say "I do" on May 19 Photo: Getty Images

It was previously reported that Ed Sheeran was asked to perform at the engaged couple’s wedding. "I get asked this all the time like I know the royal family. I've met Harry once!" he recently confessed. "[And] that was in 2011 at his grans' Jubilee, and it was like, 'Hey.' 'Hey'... I barely know him!"

It’s unclear which reception the Spice Girls will perform at. Following Harry and Meghan’s ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, a reception will be held at St. George's Hall for the couple and their guests from the congregation. Later in the evening, Prince Charles will treat his youngest son and new daughter-in-law to a private reception for them and their “close friends and family.”