Kate Middleton's due date revealed? Royal is reportedly set to welcome her third child on St George's Day

The Duchess of Cambridge's third child could have a very patriotic birth date, with reports suggesting that pregnant Kate is due to deliver her baby on St George's Day. The 36-year-old is believed to be working around a 23 April due date, which coincidentally also marks the patron saint of England's feast day. It's understood that Kate and Prince William have chosen not to find out the gender of their third baby, preferring instead to keep it a surprise, but it is expected that she will choose to give birth in the private Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London – just as she did with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William and Kate could welcome their third child on St George's Day

Should the royal baby arrive past the reported 23 April due date, there's a chance the birth will coincide with William and Kate's seven-year wedding anniversary, on 29 April – a very special present for the happy couple.

There has been a great deal of speculation as to the gender of the new royal baby. Initially, it was thought that Kate was expecting another little girl, with bookies' odds firmly in favour of a little sister for George, four, and two-year-old Charlotte. However, after making two official engagements last week dressed all in blue, Kate has now led royal watchers to believe the new addition could be a boy.

The Duchess' recent all-blue outfits have sparked speculation she is set to welcome a baby boy

A spokesperson for Ladbrokes told the Sun: "Punters have been convinced that Kate is expecting another girl, but her head-to-toe outfits could start to change public opinion, and the odds, very quickly." Fans have also been placing bets on what the couple will name their third child, with Arthur and Henry being popular choices for a baby boy, and Mary, Alice and Victoria all top contenders for a baby girl.

