The Duchess of Cornwall's son laughs at mistaken tweet which reveals Camilla's 'unexpected pregnancy' Tom Parker Bowles is the step-brother of Prince William and Prince Harry

Tom Parker Bowles has managed to see the funny side to a tweet, which suggested that his mother, the Duchess of Cornwall, was pregnant and due to give birth next month. On Wednesday, a British publication had tweeted a story of the Duchess of Cambridge but had mistakenly written Camilla's name on in. Sharing the post on his own page, he joked: "Dear God. Really?" However, the tweet has since been deleted with the 43-year-old food critic sharing a snapshot instead.

Tom Parker Bowles is the eldest child of the Duchess of Cornwall

Comedian Dom Joly also waded in and asked: "Congratulations on your impending sibling. Must have been a surprise?" To which Tom replied: "You're not wrong." Another follower had tweeted him: "Better start finding excuses not to babysit, now Tom." A third said: "Does Charles know Tom?" Poking fun at the situation, the 43-year-old step-brother of Princes William and Harry replied: "I'm the last to know Frosty. As ever."

Food writer Tom is the son of the Duchess of Cornwall, from her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles; Prince Charles became his step-father following his wedding to Camilla in 2005. He has a younger sister, Laura Lopes, 39. In September of 2005, Tom tied the knot with fashion editor Sara Buys. The couple have two children: a ten-year-old daughter called Lola, and son Freddy, who was born in February 2010. Tom has produced several cookbooks and serves as The Mail on Sunday's restaurant critic. He also appears as a judge on various cooking reality shows. It is highly likely that Tom and his sister Laura will be invited to Prince Harry's upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle.