Cheryl praises Liam Payne's Commonwealth performance that made Meghan Markle giggle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to exchange looks following Liam's performance

Cheryl has commented on Liam Payne's latest Instagram post by praising his performance at Commonwealth Day service which took place at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The singer posted a video of himself performing, and wrote: "Such an honour to be asked to perform at the #CommonwealthDay service in front of @theroyalfamily! Hope you enjoyed my cover of @johnmayer Waiting On The World To Change." Cheryl replied to the post with an emoji of raised hands in admiration of the clip. However, it appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn't help but get the giggles following Liam's performance after the former One Direction band member gave his fellow performers fist bumps after the song.

Liam met the Queen

The Prince appeared to catch Meghan's eye moments later, who began to giggle. Liam also shared a snap of himself shaking hands with the Queen, and wrote: "Today was an absolute pleasure to be a part of #CommonwealthDay."The special service was Meghan's first ever official event with the Queen. Dressed in a navy dress with an Amanda Wakeley coat, the former Suits actress looked stunning as she entered the church with Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Meanwhile, Kate wore a a navy blue dress and a coat by luxury label Beaulah London, and accessorised the outfit with a co-ordinating hat by Lock and Co. Fans of the royal family were quick to point out that Kate and Meghan appeared to be wearing identical navy heels. However, a closer look shows that Meghan wore stiletto heels, while Kate opted for a thicker heel. The Duchess wore a pair of Celeste pumps by Jimmy Choo. The heels, which are £440, come in a range of colours with a classic pointed toe.

