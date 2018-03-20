Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce royal wedding cake maker The website boasts of American-style cakes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the baker behind their wedding cake. Kensington Palace announced the exciting news on Twitter, writing: "For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers. Claire Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. Ms. Markle previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website The Tig. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are looking forward to sharing the cake with guests at their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19th."

Claire will make the royal wedding cake

According to the website, the Dalston-based bakery make "American style" cakes, and speaking about being chosen for the royal wedding, Claire said: "I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake. Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of." Meghan first met Claire back in 2015, and was a huge fan of her cakes even then! Praise the bakery on her Tig lifestyle blog, she wrote: [Claire] has hit the nail on the head with her London bakery serving up delightful treats that have garnered a cult following (in that ever so civilized British way) in the UK and beyond."

The pair will tie the knot in May

The new wedding information comes shortly after Meghan was baptised and confirmed in a private ceremony ahead of her wedding day at St James's Palace, in a service that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, described as "special" and "moving". Attend by Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Camilla, Justin told ITV News that it had been a "great privilege" to baptise Harry's future bride, and joked that he could divulge "almost nothing at all" about the service, adding: "Except it was very special. It was beautiful, sincere and very moving. It was a great privilege."

The Archbishop has also confirmed that he will officiate the royal wedding, while the ceremony will be conducted by The Rt Revd, David Conner. He said: "Unlike recent weddings, I must not drop the ring and I must not forget to get the vows in the right order as I did at the rehearsal for one of my children's weddings!" The Queen gave her official consent to the wedding of her grandson and Meghan in March during a privy council meeting at Buckingham Palace. The declaration read: " "I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council."

