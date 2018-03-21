Royal fans rejoice! Meghan Markle is getting her own Madame Tussauds wax figure We'll have to wait another month to see the new wax figure

Meghan Markle is the latest person to be immortalised in wax, Madame Tussauds has confirmed. The former Suits actress, who is engaged to Prince Harry, will have her wax figure go on display before the royal wedding. Town crier Anthony Appleton proclaimed the news outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after a notice about the latest addition to the tourist attraction was placed on a golden easel nearby. Mr Appleton revealed: "Oyez! Oyez! Edward Fuller, general manager of Madame Tussauds London, is proud to announce the imminent arrival of her royal likeness Meghan Markle."

Meghan Markle is getting her own waxwork at Madame Tussauds

In a reference to the American actress' past role in the hit legal drama Suits, he added: "The future princess, bride-to-be and queen of the courtroom will be safely delivered to the world-famous London attraction in early May, 2018. Meghan will take her place beside her future husband Prince Harry." Details about Meghan's waxwork, from its outfit to the way it will stand, will remain a secret until the unveiling before the royal wedding, which will take place in Windsor on 19 May.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning a pre-wedding trip to Greece?

Loading the player...

Madame Tussauds London's general manager confirmed on Wednesday: "Excitement for the royal couple's wedding reaches across the globe so it will come as no surprise that we've been secretly working away on a Meghan Markle figure since news of the royal engagement broke." He added: "It's clear that the public has already taken Meghan to their hearts. One half of arguably the most famous couple in the world right now she's already made her own mark as a humanitarian and role model. We're excited to give guests the chance to meet her in the attraction later this year."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding: Is Naughty Boy set to perform with Beyoncé?