Prince William shares update on royal baby's due date Prince William and Kate are expected to welcome their third child in April

Prince William opened up about Kate's due date while knighting Ringo Starr on Tuesday. The former Beatles band member revealed that the Prince told him that the Duchess was due to give birth "any minute now". Speaking about his knighthood, which came over 50 years after being awarded a MBE, Ringo said: "But I think it's an honour. A lot of people I don't know wrote letters saying, 'Congratulations, it's about time,' but for me the time is when it arrives, and that's now. I just never thought of it. I just got on with my life and here we are. As I said, I'm just really surprised."

Ringo was knighted on Tuesday

William and Kate are preparing to welcome their third child together, and recently set up a new webpage dedicated to the royal baby, which will share updates about their new arrival. Kate has been attending official engagements while heavily pregnant, and most recently attended a parade of the Irish Guards at Hounslow in west London. Dressing her baby bump in a patriotic green coat with a fur collar, the mum-to-be smiled as she met members of the guard. Speaking about her due date, an insider told The Sun: "There's no certainty with due dates, of course, but the Duchess is working off a date around St George's Day, and it would be a lovely patriotic coincidence if he or she were born then. Or if she's very late, as she was with George's birth, she could even make it a very special wedding anniversary present to William, as they celebrate seven years of marriage on 29 April."

William and Kate confirmed the exciting news of her third pregnancy in September in a statement released by Kensington Palace, which read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news." The announcement also noted that Kate was suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, just as she did during her previous two pregnancies with Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two.

