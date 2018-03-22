Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent out their invites! The Queen will host a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent out their wedding invitations, Kensington Palace has revealed. A photo was released on their Twitter page, showing the elegant invites that have been made by Barnard and Westwood. The palace tweeted a photo, writing: "Lottie Small, who recently completed her apprenticeship, printed all of the invitations in a process known as die stamping, on a machine from the 1930s that she affectionately nicknamed Maude."

A video of Lottie at work was also posted, with the caption: "Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black, then burnished to bring out the shine, and gilded around the edge." Barnard and Westwood, who hold royal warrants to the Queen and Prince Charles, have been making royal invitations since 1985. Managing Director Austen Kopley said he was thrilled and honoured to be making them.

The invites were made using American ink

The palace also announced that guests would attend the service at St George's Chapel followed by a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, hosted by the Queen. Later that evening on Saturday 19 May, Harry and Meghan will be joined by 200 guests at a more exclusive reception at Frogmore House, this time hosted by Prince Charles.

Among the guests will be Meghan's former Suits co-stars and show executives, including Abigail Spencer. A source exclusively told HELLO! earlier this month: "The cast has been contacted in regards to invites from Kensington Palace." Actress Priyanka Chopra and tennis champion Serena Williams are also expected to attend.

The update comes shortly after Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, announced who they have chosen to make their wedding cake. The couple picked food writer Claire Ptak, who owns Violet Cakes in Dalston and has been labelled London's hippest baker. Claire will be making a lemon elderflower cake covered in buttercream for Harry and Meghan's May wedding, to reflect the bright flavours of spring.

The palace revealed that Meghan has met Claire before, after interviewing her for her former lifestyle website The Tig in 2015. At the time, Meghan wrote: "[Claire] has hit the nail on the head with her London bakery serving up delightful treats that have garnered a cult following (in that ever so civilized British way) in the UK and beyond."

