Heading to Windsor for the royal wedding? Here's exactly what's happening There are a number of plans in place

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead have confirmed a number of details for the upcoming royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it was revealed on Twitter on Saturday. For the thousands of royal-watchers that are expected to flock to Windsor for the nuptials, there will be various arrangements in place to boost the celebrations - including "large screens on the Long Walk and Alexandra Gardens", "decorations and public viewing areas on the procession route" and "live entertainment from local groups," according to the borough's Twitter feed.

Preparations are in place for Meghan and Harry's wedding in May

The information has been confirmed by Kensington Palace, who have also tweeted to share the news. "Windsor is getting ready to welcome the world to The Royal Wedding on May 19th with bunting, large screens and refreshments across the town. Read about how @RBWM and @ThamesVP are working to make sure everyone has an enjoyable day," the tweet said, accompanied by a link to further details.

The town will welcome crowds in their thousands for the royal wedding

The borough has also stated that rail operators will be putting on extra trains, and there will be 'park and glide' services to help visitors get into town. Other preparations include a 6,000 space pre-booked car parking area, food stalls and facilities, a team of 140 Royal Borough Ambassadors to help steward the event and decorations of bunting and ceremonial banners along the procession route. One tweet also warned that accommodation in Windsor is filling up fast over the weekend of Meghan and Harry's big day.

Counsellor Phill Bicknell, cabinet member for highways, transport and Windsor, said: “As a Windsorian I am hugely proud we have the opportunity to welcome the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle to our town. Preparations are well underway to make the town look its best and ensure everyone can enjoy this momentous occasion.

"We’re working very closely with a wide range of partners to help make it a safe, happy occasion. As a royal town it is part of who we are to play host to international events just like the royal wedding and I look forward to the world’s eyes once again turning to Windsor on 19 May."