The Queen and Sir David Attenborough are TV's new golden couple! The pair teamed up for ITV's The Queen's Green Planet

The Queen and Sir David Attenborough have become the nation's new favourite double act following the screening of ITV's The Queen's Green Planet on Monday night. The unlikely duo teamed up for the documentary to highlight the efforts made by Her Majesty's Commonwealth Canopy environmental project. But it was their witty rapport and endearing conversations that had viewers hooked. The centrepiece of the show was an exchange between the duo as they strolled through the grounds of Buckingham Palace last summer. Fans were delighted by their informal conversation, whether tutting over health and safety gone mad, or complaining about a noisy helicopter overhead - which the Queen jokingly blamed on Donald Trump.

"Can we have a full series of the Queen and David Attenborough doing really mundane things and having a natter? Like wandering around a museum, doing the big shop at Waitrose, anything really. So good together," one viewer tweeted. A second joked that the pair were "friendship goals", while another wrote: "If, by the grace of God, I ever make it to 91 (and for both nearly 92) I pray I might have the ability, stamina and joy of these two."

The film also showed other members of the royal family supporting the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy. Prince William and Kate were seen planting trees in Canada's Great Bear Rainforest – where they also spent time catching salmon with their bare hands. Prince Harry, meanwhile, was seen dancing in the Caribbean as he highlighted the cause, telling some excited schoolgirls: "I'm closing in on my half century of trees planted, but I reckon the Queen is up in the thousands." A-list actress Angelina Jolie was also included in the TV special, and was shown taking her family to plant trees in the Namibian desert.