Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join famous faces at emotional engagement The royal couple will attend a memorial service for murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending a very emotional event on Monday 23 April. Kensington Palace revealed on Tuesday that the royal couple will be going to the 25th Anniversary Memorial Service to celebrate the life of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, who died aged just 18 from a racially motivated attack by a gang in Eltham, south-east London, on 22 April 1993. Harry and Meghan will be joined by national figures and well known faces at St Martin-in-the-Fields church in central London, including Sir Lenny Henry, who will be interviewing three young beneficiaries of the Stephen Lawrence Chartiable Trust.

While there, Harry and Meghan will meet with Stephen's mum, Doreen Lawrence, a peer sitting in the Lords, and his brother Stuart before the beginning of the service. Harry will also read a message of support on behalf of Prince Charles, who met the Lawrence family in 2000 at the annual Stephen Lawrence Memorial Lecture, and on occasions since. On Monday, Stephen's dad Neville Lawrence, 76, announced he had made the humbling decision to forgive his son's killers. He told the Press Association: "The fact that I had to lose my first child has been devastating. I can't begin to explain the pain and the anguish me and my family have suffered over the past 25 years."

The royal couple will be joined by Sir Lenny Henry

This is the latest of Harry and Meghan's engagements to be revealed in the run-up to their wedding on 19 May. Exactly a month before they tie the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the couple will be attending a reception hosted by Malcolm Turnbull, the Prime Minister of Australia, and his wife Lucy Turnbull to celebrate the forthcoming Invictus Games Sydney 2018. At the reception, held at the Australian High Commission in London, the couple will hear more about how plans are progressing for this year's Games in Sydney. They will also meet a number of UK and Australian servicemen and women, some of whom have experience of competing in the Invictus Games.