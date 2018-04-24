Loading the player...

Princess Charlotte enjoys special solo bonding time with royal baby Little Princess Charlotte is getting to know her new baby brother

It looks like Princess Charlotte will be spending some quality bonding time with her new baby brother! The little Princess isn't due to return to nursery school until Thursday, and so will have the next two days to spend at her home in Kensington Palace with the youngster along with her parents, Prince William and Kate, while the pair take leave from work to be with the newborn. Meanwhile, Prince George has gone back to school following the Monday's exciting visit to the Lindo Wing to meet his second younger sibling, and it is thought that he will be taken to school by his dad during William's paternity leave.

Princess Charlotte will spend time with her baby brother

The Duke of Duchess of Cambridge introduced their beautiful baby son to the world on Monday, just hours after Kate gave birth after being admitted to the Lindo Wing in the early hours of the morning. Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate was discharged from hospital and would be returning home on the same day, tweeting: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge will be leaving St. Mary’s Hospital this evening. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their son will travel home to Kensington Palace… Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes."

Prince William and Kate welcomed their newborn on Monday

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have already met their baby brother, as they visited their mum in hospital on Monday afternoon. Prince William briefly left the hospital to pick the pair of them up after George finished school, and the pair were photographed holding hands with their dad while making their way to the hospital, with little Princess Charlotte turning around to give the crowds an adorable extra wave.

