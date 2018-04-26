Here is why Prince Harry broke protocol by asking William to be best man Both Prince Charles and Prince Edward didn't have a best man on their wedding days

Kensington Palace announced the exciting news that Prince Harry had asked his older brother, Prince William, to be his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle on Thursday - but having a best man at a royal wedding isn't the traditional protocol. In fact, instead of best men, those who are with the groom on the day are usually called 'supporters'. However, Harry isn't the first royal to change the protocol, as Prince William asked him to be his best men at his wedding to Catherine Middleton back in 2011.

Prince Harry has asked William to be his best man

The couple announced it months before their big day, while Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed the news just three weeks before their wedding on 19 May. According to The Times, William opted for the term as it "had more relevance to his life than the alternative". Meanwhile, their father Prince Charles had his younger brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as his 'supporters' during his wedding to Diana, Princess of Wales in 1981, and Edward had his two brothers as supporters on his own wedding day.

Kensington Palace confirmed Prince William would be Harry's best man in a statement which read: "Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his best man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle. Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011. The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th." Speaking about being Harry's best man, Prince William previously joked: "He hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject.

