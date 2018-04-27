Prince Louis already has his own Wikipedia page at four days old! Welcome to the world Prince Louis!

Following the royal baby name announcement on Friday morning, Prince Louis of Cambridge now has his very own Wikipedia page. The youngest Cambridge was officially introduced to the world on Monday 23 April, just a mere few hours after his arrival. After four days of waiting, Prince William and Kate finally confirmed the name of their newborn child - much to everyone's delight. Kensington Palace said via Twitter: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles."

They added: "The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge." The fifth in line to the throne was born on Monday morning at 11.01am, weighing 8lb 7oz. William and Kate's third child, the Prince is the younger brother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's sixth great-grandchild. The name appears to be a nod to Prince Charles' beloved great-uncle Earl Mountbatten of Burma. Lord Mountbatten was also the Duke of Edinburgh's uncle and the brother of Philip's mother, Princess Alice.

The name, also one of Prince George's middle names, is French and German in origin and means "renowned warrior". In a break from tradition, William and Kate took four days to announce the name of their newborn – they took just two days to confirm the names of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In contrast, Prince Charles and Princess Diana waited seven days before deciding upon and announcing Prince William's name following his birth in June 1982. Prince Charles' name, meanwhile, remained a mystery for an entire month and was only declared ahead of his christening in December 1948.

