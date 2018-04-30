Loading the player...

How Prince William and Kate Middleton have celebrated their wedding anniversary through the years The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated seven years of marriage on Sunday

Prince William and Kate celebrated seven years of wedded bliss over the weekend, but their plans may have been put on the backburner on Sunday. Undoubtedly, the couple had their hands full with their newborn son, Prince Louis, who was born one week ago, and their older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. As they do every year, the royals marked the day in private, but through the years, William and Kate have had public engagements, or the Duchess has been expecting. In the case of their fourth anniversary, Kate was overdue with Princess Charlotte.

The couple celebrated their first year of marriage on 29 April 2012. William and Kate were in Suffolk for the weekend, where they had attended the wedding of Kate's school friend, Hannah Gillingham, on the Saturday. The following morning, on their actual anniversary, the royals joined other wedding guests at The Crown hotel in Westleton, where they tucked into a post-wedding breakfast of bacon and eggs. Later that day, when they were back home, Kate cooked her husband fish en papillote – fish wrapped in parchment paper – as a nod to the traditional first wedding anniversary gift of paper.

Kate was six months pregnant on her second wedding anniversary

For their second anniversary, Kate, who was six months pregnant with Prince George, stepped out for a public engagement, visiting the Naomi House children's hospice in Hampshire. The Duchess and soon-to-be mother bonded with children, while showing off her baby bump in a peach coat and dress. The following year in 2014, William and Kate marked the day in private with their bouncing baby boy George, who was nine months old at the time. It's likely they had a quiet one as the family had just returned from a jam-packed tour of Australia and New Zealand, which was also George's first official tour abroad.

The couple had a quiet third wedding anniversary; they had just returned home from Prince George's first official tour

In 2015, Kate spent her fourth wedding anniversary at home at Kensington Palace, patiently waiting for the birth of her second child. The Duchess was expected to give birth in April, but she was overdue by a few days. Princess Charlotte eventually arrived on the bank holiday weekend, on Saturday 2 May.

With two young children to keep them busy, William and Kate celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in 2016 again in private. They publicly thanked well-wishers by sending thank you cards, which featured a beautiful and previously unseen photo of the couple in their garden. Last year, they also marked the day in private.

Kate spent her fourth wedding anniversary at home, overdue with Princess Charlotte

Flash-forward seven years from their wedding and William and Kate have three young royals to look after. Their most recent anniversary, which they celebrated on Sunday, will have been spent caring for their brood, in particular their baby boy Prince Louis. The newest member of the royal family was born on Monday 23 April, six days before his parents' anniversary.

While the Cambridges spent the day at home, Kensington Palace celebrated on social media, by posting a gorgeous photo of the then-newlyweds driving away in their car with their personalised number plate, JU5T WED. "Seven years ago today – thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!" the palace wrote.