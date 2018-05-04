Loading the player...

Revealed: when Prince Harry will finally meet Meghan Markle's father Thomas The Prince has never met his future father-in-law

Prince Harry will meet Meghan Markle's father Thomas for the first time in a couple of weeks. Kensington Palace has confirmed that Harry will meet his future father-in-law just a few days before the royal wedding on Saturday 19 May. Thomas and his ex-wife Doria Ragland will arrive in the UK in the week of the wedding.

During those days, Harry will be able to get to know Meghan's father. Thomas and Doria, who Harry has met before, will also be introduced to members of the royal family, including the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William and Kate.

Harry will meet Thomas Markle just before the wedding

Kensington Palace also confirmed that Meghan's parents will play a special role on the day of the wedding. Thomas, a retired Emmy-award winning lighting director, will walk his daughter up the aisle at St George's Chapel. It was previously suggested that the 73-year-old was nervous about his role, but also very eager to do the honours.

Meghan's mum Doria, meanwhile, will travel with the bride by car to Windsor Castle. There will be a brief stop at Windsor Castle where Doria will head onto the chapel while Meghan will be joined by some of the bridesmaids and page boys before she continues her journey to the church, where she will enter via the west steps.

Harry has met Meghan's mum Doria several times before

Meanwhile, on Harry's side, members of his mother's family will also play important roles. While all three siblings, Sarah, Jane, and Charles will be in attendance, Lady Jane will give the reading at St. George's Chapel. The couple have said they are honoured to have Lady Jane representing her family while celebrating the memory of Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Meghan confirmed that she had met Harry's aunts and Diana's close friend, Julia Samuel, in their televised engagement interview last November. At the time, she told the BBC: "I think in being able to meet his aunts and – and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mum, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it's, it's incredibly special."