Loading the player...

You can now spend the day with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – but there's a catch The couple are preparing to tie the knot on Saturday 19 May

Royal fans will be able to party and spend the day with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – or at least their very convincing lookalikes. The couple have been immortalised in wax by iconic London attraction, Madame Tussauds, and the figures will be ready to go on display on the eve of the royal wedding.

New photos of the waxworks show a very convincing Harry and Meghan dressed in their famous engagement announcement outfits. Meghan sports the sold-out green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress and a replica of the engagement ring designed by Harry himself, while the Prince's waxwork, which was originally created to mark his 30th birthday in 2014, has been updated for the special occasion, most notably adding the royal's dashing beard.

The waxworks will go on display on Friday 18 May

Harry and Meghan's figures will stand in front of a 15-foot video wall that will allow guests to choose from a range of backdrops. Visitors will be able to hang out with the couple against a view of a private beach, or at their wedding reception where they'll be cutting the cake.

MORE: Harry and Meghan to move into new Kensington Palace apartment

Meghan is dressed in her green engagement dress

The first chance to see the waxworks will be on the eve of the royal wedding, on Friday 18 May. Madame Tussauds is hosting an over-18s hen and stag do complete with a bar and live DJ. On the day of the wedding itself, Saturday 19 May, the waxworks will make their official arrival to the museum. What's more, visitors who are named Harry or Meghan will be given free entry for one day only.

MORE: Everything we know about the royal wedding!

Visitors will be able to party with Harry and Meghan

While Londoners and tourists will be celebrating the royal wedding, thousands of dedicated royal fans are expected to travel to Windsor on the weekend of the royal wedding. Airport-style security checks will be in place, while roads will be blocked off from early Saturday morning. Other security measures include the use of CCTV and automatic number plate recognition technology, alongside hostile vehicle mitigation barriers to prevent the use of cars or vans in an attack.