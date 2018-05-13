See which royal couple has made their private Instagram account public Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden have shared several snaps of their two sons on the social media network

Although the account was previously only intended for a select few to see, Swedish royal couple Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have recently made their private account public, giving fans of the royal family an insight into several personal photos shared of the pair before the account went public. The sweet, never-before-seen snaps include several of the couple's children, including their eight-month-old baby son, Prince Gabriel. In one photo taken by Princess Sofia, their two-year-old, Prince Alexander, can be spotted fussing over the new baby, and the couple captioned the snap: "Three weeks ago our beloved son Gabriel, Alexander's little brother, came," accompanied with a love heart emoji.

The pair have shared never-before-seen snaps

The couple also shared a snap of Prince Carl Philip holding his baby son while in church ahead of his Christening, and wrote: "Music planning in the church before Gabriel's baptism." Fans of the royal couple were delighted to see the cute photos, with one writing: "It's very wonderful to follow the family on Instagram," while another added: "What a wonderful picture of your beautiful princes!"

READ: Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia show off baby Gabriel in new portraits

Prince Alexander with Prince Gabriel

Carl Philip and Sofia released the first official photo of Prince Gabriel back in October 2017. Showing the baby fast asleep, they wrote: "A big and warm thanks for all the kind congratulations that have been received in connection with the birth of our son, Prince Gabriel. We appreciate your care a lot." Following Gabriel's birth, Prince Carl Philip chatted with reporters, saying: "It feels great, pure joy! He seems to be a very charming little boy and Sofia is a wonderful mum. It's overwhelming." The palace confirmed the birth in a statement, saying: "The Office of The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that on Thursday 31st August at 11.24am HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy baby at Danderyd Hospital. Both mother and child are doing well."

READ: Prince Gabriel of Sweden's christening details revealed — plus tender new photo!