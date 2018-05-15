The Queen all smiles as she reappears after news of Meghan Markle's dad pulling out of wedding The Queen seemed to be in good spirits in the days ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

The Queen has made her first public appearance since the news that Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, will not be walking his daughter up the aisle at the royal wedding. Her Majesty was all smiles as she greeted Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine during a private audience at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. She also met with Paul Muldoon and Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy, where she presented Paul with the Queen's Gold Medal for poetry.

The Queen meeting Paul Muldoon and Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy

The Queen seemed to be in good spirits despite last-minute changes to royal wedding plans, as Meghan's dad told TMZ he would no longer be attending the nuptials after it was revealed that he had staged photos with a paparazzi. Speaking about the situation, Kensington Palace released a statement which read: "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation." The monarch recently gave her formal consent to the forthcoming marriage, signing a notice of approval which consented to the union of: "Our Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, K.C.V.O., and Rachel Meghan Markle."

Royal fans are now speculating who will accompany Meghan up the aisle, with Harry, his brother and best man, Prince William, and Meghan's mother, Doria, among those thought to step into her dad's shoes for the ceremony. There have been several occasions in royal history where a member of the family has stepped into the role, including Prince Philip, who accompanied the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, down the aisle at her wedding to Antony Armstrong-Jones.

