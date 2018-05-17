St George’s Chapel choirboys rehearse ahead of royal wedding: see the adorable pictures It's going to be a beautiful performance…

The final preparations are well underway for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday 19 May - and on Monday, the St George's Chapel Choir had their final rehearsal ahead of the big day. The choir, which is made up of 35 singers, includes 23 young choristers from St George's School, and 12 lay clerks - adult professional singers - who also live locally. Led by James Vivian, director of music at the chapel, there will be children as young as nine years old singing in church during the nuptials!

Choristers Leo and Nathan are excited to sing on the big day

Leo Mills, 11, and nine-year-old Nathan Mcharo have spoken of how they are "super excited" ahead of performing in front of a global television audience of millions. Of first joining the choir, Leo said: "I knew that we sang for the Queen every Easter and other occasions but I didn't think we'd sing at any royal weddings."

The choir had their final rehearsal on Monday

He added: "I'm super excited. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. If it's handed to you, you take it. You don't shy away from it. We've been rehearsing often for the last three or four weeks." Meanwhile, Leo's fellow chorister Nathan admitted he was nervous, but was certain that the choir would perform well. "I'm really excited and I think that I'm really lucky because not many people get to sing at such a special event," he said. "I've got a bit of nerves but that's all right because we're confident."

The boys, all students at the primary school found in the grounds of Windsor Castle, sing in up to eight services a week. The choir was founded in 1348 and performs regularly in the presence of the royal family - they also sang at the marriage of Prince Edward and The Countess of Wessex, and at the Service of Prayer and Dedication following the marriage of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.