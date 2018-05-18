Mike Tindall reveals disappointment over losing best man role - but find out which all-important role Prince Harry gave him Prince Harry and Meghan will exchange vows on Saturday

Mike Tindall has jokingly revealed that he was disappointed to lose the best man role to Prince William at Prince Harry's wedding this weekend. The professional rugby player, who is married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips, has instead been given another important role. Speaking to Magic Breakfast's Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott on Friday, the sportsman teased: "When I saw they were getting married, I did text Prince Harry and said, 'I've written my speech, I'm ready,' and he said, 'Sorry mate that job's full but I do need someone to show people where to park their cars.'"

Mike Tindall is married to Prince Harry's cousin Zara

He added: "That I thought was a little bit harsh! I was a little bit disappointed. I just hope it's an amazing day for them. I hope they get the day that they want and that's all you can sort of wish for." The former England Rugby player, 39, also revealed which of Meghan’s former Suits co-stars will be at the wedding, and who he has specifically requested to sit next to during the festivities. "Sarah Rafferty - the 'Donna' - is there," he remarked. "I was trying to mess around with the seating plan so that I could be sat next to the 'Donna'."

Sharing more insights to the royal wedding, Mike - who is clearly a fan of Suits - continued: "I think Harvey is here and Lewis Litt - 'You've been lit up!' So I am literally going to be a super fan running around, they'll probably kick me out quite early on. 'Excuse me can you get rid of that guy, who is he?'" When asked whether it will be a huge party following the ceremony, Mike replied: "Oh yeah. It’s Harry after all. So I think he'll want to have a good time.

"He's got a really good group of close friends. It's one of those things, everyone wants to know what's going to go on and I kind of don't. I want to just be there and… if everyone tells you what the running order is you're sort of expecting it, it's not quite the same. I think he wants to put a few surprises in there and I'm going to go along for the ride. Watch it all from the bar!" Mike finally joked about the fact that he'll be sporting one of those Prince Harry swimming costume under his own suit at the wedding. "I sent a picture to Harry and said, 'I've definitely getting one, I've got a few on order," he teased.