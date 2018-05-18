Is Emeli Sande performing for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

It looks like British singer and songwriter Emeli Sande could be performing at the royal wedding! Windsor sources have confirmed to HELLO! that the singer, who is a great supporter of The Prince’s Trust and has performed for Prince Charles’ gala events previously, is in town for the event, although the details of her involvement in the big day remain a mystery.

Harry and Meghan will marry in Windsor on Saturday

In February, Emeli was awarded an MBE by Prince Charles for her services to music. The musician from Alford, Aberdeenshire, told fans before the event via Twitter that she hoped her award would inspire others. "I want you to feel that nothing is impossible. Thank you so much for making this ridiculously ambitious dream a reality and I pray that I can play a part in making your wildest dreams come true," she said. And last month, Emeli opened the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the ballroom of Buckingham Palace, singing 'God Save the Queen' to the monarch, which Prince Harry, Prince William both attended.

If Emeli is indeed performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding reception, she could be doing so alongside Elton John, who TMZ reported is booked to sing at the royal nuptials, cancelling two Las Vegas shows to be there.

The 71-year-old chart-topper - a close friend of the royals - has previously said he would love to attend Harry's wedding, but was waiting for the invites to be sent. Speaking to The Sun in January, he revealed: "I don't know. I haven't even been - no one's been asked. I'm playing in Vegas so I don't know what's going to happen. It will be nice because I love him very dearly." Elton was a dear friend to Harry's late mother. He remained friends with Harry and Prince William, and was invited to Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011, which took place at Westminster Abbey.