Prince Philip looked in great spirits as he attended the wedding of his grandson, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. There was doubt as to whether the Duke of Edinburgh would be able to attend as he is currently recovering from a hip operation, but the royal looked happy and healthy as he made his way into St George's Chapel with only the help of a walking stick while dressed to the nines in a morning suit. A source confirmed to The Sun that Philip would attend the service in early May, saying: "The Duke is already walking unaided. He has amazing willpower. When he sets his mind to something he gets on and does it."

Philip joined members of the royal family, including his wife the Queen, who looked lovely on her grandson's special day dressed in a lime, lemon, purple and grey printed dress by Stuart Parvin. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a day off from caring for their newborn son, Prince Louis, for the wedding. Prince George and Princess Charlotte acted as pageboy and bridesmaid respectively. Royals including Harry's cousins, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Edward with his wife, the Countess of Wessex, also attended.

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that the Prince was doing well following his hospital stay in a statement, which read: "His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII's Hospital at midday today, following a hip replacement operation last week. The Duke will continue his recovery at Windsor. His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received." Philip's daughter, Princess Anne, visited him during his hospital stay, and told well-wishers that her father was on "good form" following the operation. The Queen resided in Windsor during Philip's recovery but was in touch with her husband. The Duke made his first public appearance after leaving hospital at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May, and was photographed speaking to the Queen through the car window on his way to parking at the event.

The Prince officially retired from royal duties last summer aged 95. Buckingham Palace released a statement at the time which read: "The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements. Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family."