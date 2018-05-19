Princess Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes gives emotional reading at Prince Harry's wedding Jane spoke in front of the royal family, and siblings Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer

Prince Harry has always remained close to his mother's side of the family since Princess Diana's tragic death in 1997, so it was only right that they had a key part to play in his special day. On Saturday, his aunt, Diana's older sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, gave an emotional reading from the Song of Solomon at his wedding to Meghan Markle. "The winter is past, the rain is over and gone... Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it," she said.

Lady Jane Fellowes gave an emotional reading at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding - Photo credit BBC

Looking every inch the proud aunt, Jane looked smart dressed in a mint floral coat dress, as she attended the ceremony along with siblings Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer. Jane's special role at the wedding was revealed earlier in the month, with the couple having said that it was an honour to have Jane representing her family while at the same time celebrating the memory of Harry's mother. She had also given a speech at Princess Diana's funeral, when Harry was just 12-years-old.

This isn’t the first time that Jane and her siblings have met Meghan either. During their televised engagement interview in November, the former Suits actress confirmed that she had met Harry's aunts and Diana's close friend, Julia Samuel. At the time, she said: "I think in being able to meet his aunts and - and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mum, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it's - it's incredibly special." Speaking about what he thought his mum would think of his fiancée, Harry added: "They'd be thick as thieves, without question. I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends with Meghan."

