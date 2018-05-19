Meghan Markle's father has paid tribute to his 'beautiful' daughter Thomas Markle was unable to attend the wedding due to ill health

Thomas Markle has wished his daughter and Prince Harry well following their royal wedding. Meghan's dad, who sadly couldn't attend the wedding due to ill health, told TMZ that he thought his "baby" looked "beautiful". He said: "My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy. I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness." He added that watching the ceremony was "emotional and joyful". Thomas is currently recovering from heart surgery in California, where he had three stents fitted.

In Thomas' place, Meghan asked her now father-in-law, Prince Charles, to accompany her down the aisle. In a statement, she wrote: "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

Speaking about Charles taking up the father-of-the-bride duties, Thomas said he was "honoured and grateful" to the future King of England. Prince Harry and Meghan's beautiful ceremony took place on Saturday, with stars including Amal and George Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and Serena Williams in the audience. After Harry thanked his father for accompanying Meghan to the alter, he told her she looked "amazing". The new Duchess of Sussex wore a stunning Givenchy couture gown with the Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara, which was loaned to her by the Queen. The pair waved to the crowds in Windsor in an open-top carriage following the ceremony, where thousands of people had gathered to wish the couple well.

