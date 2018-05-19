Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle forget to curtsy to the Queen? The couple exchanged vows in front of thousands of well-wishers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are husband and wife! And as their ceremony was watched by thousands of well-wishers, including the Queen, everyone's eyes were on the newlyweds and the royal family. Royal fans have since taken to social media to speculate whether the couple, who exchanged vows at St George's Chapel in Windsor, forgot to curtsy to the Queen. "No bow or curtsy to the queen. I must have missed it because Prince Harry wouldn't have forgotten," wrote one, while another enquired: "Did Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex bow to the queen before or after? If so I missed seeing it."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married!

However, it seems Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, did give a nod to the Queen - but the moment was not caught on camera as it can be appreciated in the video shared on Kensington Royal's twitter account. This comes five months after Meghan first mastered the art of the royal curtsy at Christmas. She finally debuted the perfect curtsy when she greeted the Queen outside the church of St. Mary Magdalene, while Harry bowed his head as a sign of respect.

The British royal and the American former actress, who is now a member of the British royal family, said their vows in front of 600 guests including the monarch and more than 30 royals, and were watched by a global television audience of millions. Meghan wore a stunning elegant, simple, pure white gown Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, with three quarter length sleeves and open bateau neckline.

The couple tenderly held hands and exchanged smiles during the wedding ceremony. The pair set off on an open-top carriage ride through the streets of Windsor where tens of thousands of well-wishers had descended on the town for the royal nuptials. A host of stars were invited to join the happy couple in the chapel including US chat show queen Oprah Winfrey, tennis champion Serena Williams, actor George Clooney and his wife Amal, Sir Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham and actor Priyanka Chopra.

