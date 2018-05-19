Kensington Palace update social accounts with photos of ‘the fab four’ – see which one they’ve chosen! Meghan Markle was officially welcomed into the family!

Meghan Markle has officially been welcomed into the royal family in more ways than one! Within hours of the royal wedding on Saturday, the newly-crowned Duchess of Sussex was added to the bio and profile photo of Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account, alongside her new husband and brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

A photo of the 'fab four' has been added to the Kensington Palace Twitter account

A photo of the ‘fab four’ was added as the new profile picture. It was taken at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018 and shows the royals sat on stage to discuss the programmes run or initiated by the Royal Foundation. The old photo was one of Prince William and Kate with Prince Harry at the launch of their Heads Together Foundation.

Loading the player...

Prince Harry and Meghan will now officially be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Meanwhile, the bio had been updated to use Prince Harry and Meghan’s new official titles that were bestowed upon them by the Queen – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Royal Foundation, based at Kensington Palace,” the bio reads.

STORY: The Queen gives new royal title to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It was announced on Saturday morning that the Queen has bestowed a dukedom and new title upon the couple, now that Meghan will be a member of the royal family. A statement from Kensington Palace read: "The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in Windsor on Saturday

And another sign of how the royals have welcomed Meghan as one of their own is Prince Charles’ gesture of walking Meghan part of the way down the aisle at St George’s Chapel due to her father Thomas Markle’s absence after undergoing heart surgery.

GALLERY: See all of the best pictures from the royal wedding