All the times Princess Diana was paid tribute to during the royal wedding

The absence of Prince Harry's late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, will have been felt heavily on his wedding day, but the groom found several sweet and poignant ways to pay tribute to her. Harry, who was just 12 when his mother died, added several sentimental touches to his wedding with Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Among them were the wedding flowers, installed by florist Philippa Craddock and her team. Arches of greenery and flowers were placed around the entrance to the chapel and inside, featuring white roses, which were one of Princess Diana's favourite flowers and were planted in her memory in the gardens of Kensington Palace last year.

Meanwhile, in a romantic touch, Prince Harry also picked flowers from the Kensington Palace gardens for his bride's bouquet. Among them were Forget-Me-Nots, another of Diana's favourite flowers, giving a subtle nod to her on his wedding day.

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William are said to have spoken of their mother while they sat in the chapel waiting for the ceremony to begin. Lip readers revealed that Prince William said: "Do you remember when mum used to say...?" To which Harry replied with a smile: "Yeah I know." And much was made of the empty seat next to Prince William during the ceremony. While it is believed to be so that the Queen's view isn't obstructed, it was also suggested that it was for his mother.

The groom also asked Lady Jane Fellowes, Diana's sister, to give a reading during the ceremony to celebrate Diana's memory. The music too, was a tribute to his mother; Guide Me O Thou Great Redeemer was also sung at Diana's funeral. Meanwhile, Elton John was given the opportunity to perform for the family on a happier occasion as he sang at the couple's lunchtime reception, almost 21 years after his emotional performance of Candle in the Wind at Diana's funeral.

Meghan wore Diana's aquamarine ring to their evening reception

But one of the biggest tributes has to be Meghan wearing Diana's Asprey emerald cut aquamarine ring as she travelled to their evening reception. The ring is likely to be a gift to Meghan from Harry, a touching present to his bride on their special day together. Diana left much of her jewellery collection to her sons' future wives. She conveyed her wishes in a letter, which read: "I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it."