Watch the sweet moment Princess Eugenie's fiancé Jack Brooksbank gives Sarah Ferguson the biggest of hugs Jack and Sarah were attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Sarah, Duchess of York shared a very sweet moment with her future son-in-law Jack Brooksbank as she arrived at the royal wedding on Saturday. Cameras captured the incredibly touching moment when Jack, who was waiting outside St George's Chapel in Windsor, greeted his fiancée's mother with a huge hug. The pair embraced before heading into the church, ready to witness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.

Sarah, who was married to Prince Andrew for ten years, was seated apart from her ex-husband and their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The Duchess was invited to sit in the Quire, reserved for members of the royal family and the couple's closest friends. The majority of the 600 guests were seated in the main chapel.

The Duchess of York looked lovely in navy

The Duchess of York, 58, looked lovely in a navy dress and matching jacket, which she paired with a navy fascinator and gloves. Her daughters Eugenie, 28, and Beatrice, 29, were also radiant in their wedding day outfits. Eugenie wore a 1960s-inspired powder blue short-sleeved dress, white hat, silver heels and a cream clutch bag. Beatrice also stunned in an ethereal turquoise gown featuring billowing sheer sleeves and lashings of embellishments. She gave her own take on the "day dress with hat" dress code by sporting a beautiful headband.

It was a particularly special outing for Eugenie and her fiancé Jack. The couple are due to marry in the same church as Harry and Meghan, St George's Chapel, in October. Their engagement was announced in January, with the palace revealing that Jack popped the question during a couple's holiday in Nicaragua.

Eugenie, Beatrice and Jack are believed to have attended the second, more exclusive wedding reception at Frogmore House. Harry and Meghan invited 200 of their closest friends to party the night away. The first reception, which was held for all 600 church guests, took place at St George's Hall and was hosted by the Queen.