The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have carried out their first royal engagement as a married couple, just three days after their royal wedding. Prince Harry and Meghan joined Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Prince's 70th birthday celebrations in the grounds of Buckingham Palace. The royals attended a garden party alongside some 6,000 guests, who are representatives from Charles' patronages, charities and military affiliations.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, were still on a high following their fairy tale nuptials, which took place on Saturday in Windsor. The newlyweds put on a loved-up display as they mingled at the garden party and basked in the sunshine. Meghan looked particularly radiant in a dress by Goat - a label favoured by the Duchess of Cambridge - and a hat by Philip Treacy.

Harry gave a speech in tribute to his father, who turns 70 in November, saying: "In my mind this event sums up your approach to work. I know you really didn't want today to be about you, and would far rather the focus be on the people and all the organisations represented here. I know that in your mind you see the opportunity of bringing everyone together as a chance to thank them for all the amazing work.

"It is your selfless drive to affect change – whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path, to save an important piece of our natural heritage, or to protect a particular species under threat – with which William and I draw inspiration from every day."

During the speech, the Prince fluffed his lines as he got distracted by a buzzing bee. "That bee really got me," he quipped, prompting his new wife Meghan and the Duchess of Cornwall to burst into a fit of giggles. Meghan, who has a close relationship with her father-in-law Prince Charles, was pictured leaning across to explain to the future King what had happened, as he looked slightly bemused.

The royal celebration was held on the one-year anniversary of the horrific Manchester Arena bombing. Among the guests were a number of cadets and emergency services personnel who rushed to the scene after the attack at the Ariana Grande pop concert. Last year, Prince Charles and Camilla visited Manchester Arena to meet staff who responded immediately after the bombing.

During the garden party, guests were entertained by a variety of musical performances. The Band of the Welsh Guards, Welsh Male chorus Eschoir, The National Youth Pipe Band and a Gospel Choir all had their time to shine.

Tuesday's outing marked Harry and Meghan's first joint engagement as a married couple, and the Duchess' first as a member of the royal family. The newlyweds are expected to go on their honeymoon later this week, having postponed it for a few days to carry out their royal duties. It's not known where they have planned to go, but a romantic break in Namibia is reportedly on the cards.