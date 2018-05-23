Ben Mulroney opens up about twins' incredible performance at Meghan Markle's wedding Brian and John Mulroney stole the show at the royal wedding

It's safe to say that Meghan Markle was almost upstaged by her young bridal party on her wedding day - particularly by her best friend Jessica Mulroney's twin boys, Brian and John Mulroney. The seven-year-old brothers, who acted as pageboys, were the lucky children who got to hold the bride's veil as she made her spectacular entrance inside St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. One screen shot of Brian showing off his toothless grin has since gone viral. And now, his father Ben Mulroney has shared his delight over his children's performance at the royal wedding.

This snap of Brian Mulroney at the royal wedding has gone viral

On Tuesday's episode of Your Morning, the 42-year-old TV host revealed: "There had been so much talk about getting it right with the rehearsals and these kids are so young." Despite the formalities of the royal wedding, he added: "There was a lot of worry that this wouldn't get done right, but they're having so much fun with it. And that, to me, was the thing that gave me the most pride was that we didn’t put so much pressure on them that this wasn’t joyful for them. It was pretty darn joyful."

Speaking about Brian's excited reaction, Ben explained: "I asked him and he said he'd never heard a trumpet before. And I think when he walked in, I think he saw all the people there and the flowers - none of that was there during the rehearsal." Meanwhile, the twin boys were also joined by their four-year-old sister Ivy, who looked picture perfect as a bridesmaid. "The kids had a chance to get to know each other a little bit at these rehearsals and some get-togethers as well," added Ben. "They sort of came together in a little bit of a 'club' before this happened."

On how he and his wife Jessica made sure their three children were on their very best behaviour, he added: "We did months and months of bribery and mild threatening, but in the days leading up, we changed our tune to a more Oprah-themed empowerment: 'You can do this!' And they did." Meghan has been friends with Jessica since her Toronto days, when she lived in the Canadian city to film Suits. Jessica has been a huge support to Meghan in the lead-up to her nuptials, flying back and forth to the UK to help the bride with her wedding dress decisions. Meghan was in good hands since Jessica runs a bridal store in Toronto.

