There's something distracting about Prince Harry's hand in this wedding photo – did you notice? It's been a topic of conversation on Twitter!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for some beautiful wedding photos taken by their photographer Alexi Lubomirski last week – but Prince Harry's hand quickly became a topic of conversation on Twitter. In one of the official portraits of Harry and Meghan sitting on the steps of the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, the groom's hand was cropped out of the picture.

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice Harry's missing hand, and joked about it on Twitter. "Ok. So this pic is obviously incredible. But I'm really getting into photography again and just spent my life savings on a new camera. I'm just going to say it. WHY CHOP HIS HAND OFF? Literally gives me anxiety," one Twitter user wrote.

Harry's hand has been cropped out of the photo

Another tweeted: "The black and white would have been the most beautiful photo, but I'm so distracted by Prince Harry's chopped off hand! An unfortunately bad crop." A third posted, "Great picture! Shame about the hand," while another simply commented: "Pity about Prince Harry's hand being cut off."

Kensington Palace released three official portraits on Monday: a black-and-white shot of the bride and groom, another of the newlyweds with their adorable bridesmaids and page boys, and a third of Harry and Meghan with their bridal party and family members.

Of taking the pictures, Alexi, who photographed the couple's engagement shoot last year, said: "It has been an incredible honour and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday. This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget."

The couple posed with their adorable bridal party

Meanwhile, a palace spokesperson said: "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."