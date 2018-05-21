Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan pictured for the first time since fairytale wedding The newlyweds have returned home!

After their wonderful wedding celebrations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to embark on married life together. In a newly-released picture obtained by the Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted returning to Kensington Palace on Monday afternoon, two days after their beautiful wedding at Windsor Castle. Ready for their next chapter, both Harry and Meghan appeared to be in great spirits as they drove through Windsor. Their appearance comes moments after they thanked the well-wishers who took part in their marriage celebrations.

Prince Harry and his new bride Meghan have returned home © The Express

Alongside their official photographs, Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world." The statement added: "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."

It's believed that the couple left Windsor Castle on Sunday afternoon. It seems that they might have holed themselves up in the Cotswolds, and took refuge in the four-bedroom cottage they are leasing long-term. Prince Harry and Meghan recently spent time there, they were said to have gone the weekend before their nuptials to spend some private downtime together before guests and family members began to descend on London and Windsor.

It was a day full of celebrations for Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, who exchanged their vows in a midday ceremony which was watched by millions across the world. The nuptials were swiftly followed by a 25-minute procession through Windsor where an estimated 100,000 people turned out to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom. They then headed back to the castle for a lunchtime reception, hosted by the Queen, before partying the night away with 200 guests at an intimate reception, which started at 7pm and was held at Frogmore Hall in Windsor. The couple are due to attend a Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday as part of the Prince of Wales's 70th birthday celebrations. It will mark the beginning of a new life for former actress Meghan, who has already spoken of her desire to "hit the ground running" in her role as a full-time royal.

