Prince Harry and Meghan Markle include Princess Diana's sofa in official wedding photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made sure Princess Diana's memory was kept alive in their official wedding portraits, by posing on the same green sofa which was also used at Harry's christening at Windsor Castle in 1984. The distinctive piece of furniture, which was made in 1827, is gilded mahogany and upholstered with green silk damask. The arms are carved with lotus leaves, while the seat is railed with foliage. For the finishing touches there are lions' paw feet at the front, while the back legs are of sabre design.

Three photos from the wedding were released on Monday afternoon, with one showing the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex posing with their bridesmaids and pageboys in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. The absence of the late princess will have been felt heavily on Harry's wedding day, but the 33-year-old royal found several sweet and poignant ways to pay tribute to her. Harry, who was just 12 when his mother died, added several other sentimental touches, from the flowers he picked to the gifts he presented to his new bride Meghan.

The newlyweds sat on the same green sofa which was used at Harry's christening

The wedding flowers, which were installed by florist Philippa Craddock and her team, included peonies, foxgloves and white garden roses, which were one of Princess Diana's favourite flowers and were planted in her memory in the gardens of Kensington Palace last year. For Meghan's bouquet, Harry also picked Forget-Me-Nots, another of Diana's favourite flowers, giving a subtle nod to her on his wedding day.

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William are said to have spoken of their mother while they sat in the chapel waiting for the ceremony to begin. Lip readers revealed that William said: "Do you remember when mum used to say...?" To which Harry replied with a smile: "Yeah I know." And much was made of the empty seat next to Prince William during the ceremony. While it is believed to be so that the Queen's view wasn't obstructed, it was also suggested that it was saved as a space for his mother.

The distinctive piece of furniture is gilded mahogany and upholstered with green silk damask

Harry and Meghan have since thanked the well-wishers who took part in their marriage celebrations, and are said to be feeling "so lucky" to have shared their big day with the thousands gathered in Windsor. Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world." The statement added: "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."

