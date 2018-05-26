This is the adorable way Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named their royal wedding seating plan What a lovely idea!

The Duchess of Sussex's close friend Janina Gavankar has opened up about her pal's recent royal wedding to Prince Harry - telling Town and Country that the couple wanted to honour their respective American and British backgrounds by giving their tables names of foods that are pronounced differently in their two countries! "Potato, potato, tomato, tomato, oregano, oregano," she told the publication, listing the table names. "It was so sweet. There were so many nods to the beautiful mashup of two cultures."

Janina arriving at the royal wedding

The actress also opened up about her decision to keep her attendance at the wedding private in the run-up to the big day, out of respect for the Harry and Meghan. "In the end this was a wedding, an actual wedding, between two people, who are real people that fell in love. And people who know them know that this is a private moment that was not allowed to be private," she told the publication.

MORE: No designers would dress Meghan Markle's best friend Janina Gavankar for the royal wedding

"It wasn’t a priority for me to have my publicist announce I was going. My priority will always be my friend. I’m not there for you, I’m there for her," she continued. But despite the excited crowds and TV viewers all over the world, she agreed the ceremony was intimate and heart-warming. "In many ways, it felt like a small wedding. If you were in the chapel, it felt like a small wedding because we didn’t see Meghan’s massive walk up the church aisle that preceded the [quire]. It felt like we were just right there with her, with both of them.

WATCH BELOW: Meghan's bridal party's cutest moments

Loading the player...

"One thing that made many of us giggle was that we could hear the wonderful people outside. When the vows were happening, they would cheer, and we could hear them. It was a very quiet chapel. We all followed the Queen’s lead,” she said. “But we could hear everyone cheer and it was so heartwarming. Really, it filled our hearts.”

MORE: See Harry and Meghan's official wedding photographs