Proud mum Sarah Ferguson pays sweet tribute to daughter Princess Eugenie Sarah, Duchess of York shares her two daughters with ex-husband Prince Andrew

Sarah, Duchess of York was glowing with pride when her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie stepped out to attend a Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday, and wanted everyone to know about it! Taking to her Instagram account, Sarah shared a picture of the bride-to-be, writing besides it: "So proud of my daughter @princesseugenie." Eugenie looked stunning in a navy blue dress with a cinched in waist and flared skirt, which she teamed with a hat decorated with the word "love". Sarah's followers were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "You are such a great mother," while another said: "Beautiful woman and looks so kind, just like her mum." A third added: "You did a great job as a mother. They are so adorable!"

Sarah Ferguson paid tribute to her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie

Eugenie had joined her grandmother the Queen and cousin Prince William at the event, which saw 8,000 guests invited to the palace in recognition of work they have done in their local communities. Her style statement could be seen as a sweet tribute to her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, as they are currently planning their nuptials at St George's Chapel, Windsor in October. Eugenie announced her engagement in January, revealing that Jack proposed during a holiday in Nicaragua that month. Sarah – who shares Eugenie, 28, and Beatrice, 29, with ex-husband Prince Andrew – is extremely close to both her daughters.

RELATED: Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen photograph with sister Beatrice and parents

Loading the player...

The 58-year-old was last seen out in public with them at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May. Lip readers – who analysed some of the conversations that took place inside the chapel – revealed a sweet exchange between Beatrice and her dad, revealing that Beatrice was looking out for her mum. According to the Daily Mail, lip reader Terry Ruane said that Beatrice asked Andrew: "Where's mum?" Sarah - who had received an invite to the ceremony and first reception – arrived alone, and was seated away from her daughters during the ceremony on the other side of the aisle.

RELATED: Sarah, Duchess of York wears a VERY surprising pair of shoes

Sarah shares daughters Beatrice and Eugenie with ex-husband Prince Andrew

Also in attendance at the wedding was Eugenie's fiancé Jack Brooksbank. Cameras captured a touching moment between Jack and his future mother-in-law outside of the chapel, showing Jack greeting Sarah with a huge hug before they headed into the church. Looking lovely in a navy dress paired with a matching jacket, navy fascinator and gloves, the Duchess looked in great spirits as she attended the wedding.