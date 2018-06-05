Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received 36,000 fan letters this month – see their post room The royal family have had a lot to celebrate this year

With a royal baby and a royal wedding, the Queen's family have had plenty of reason to celebrate this year. It's no wonder they've been inundated with thousands of letters from adoring fans, and now Kensington Palace has shared a photo of their post room, which is filled to the brim with boxes of cards, children's drawings and even paintings. The caption on Twitter read: "Thank you everyone for the beautiful cards and letters following Princess Charlotte's third birthday, the birth of Prince Louis and the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. We've received over 36,000 letters in the past month alone."

Prince William and Kate welcomed their third child, baby Louis, on 23 April, and celebrated their daughter Charlotte's birthday just a few days later. Two and a half weeks after, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a spectacular royal wedding in Windsor. The palace's photo showed some of the endearing cards and paintings the royals received, while a second post on Instagram was a close-up of a drawing of Harry and Meghan.

The palace's post room is filled to the brim with cards and letters

The royals reply to each and every fan who send in their well wishes. For Prince William and Kate's seventh wedding anniversary, which took place at the end of April, the palace posted thank you cards featuring a picture of the couple on their tour of Bhutan.

MORE: Prince Louis' christening details revealed by Carole Middleton?

Kate and Meghan's royal 'firsts' compared...

Loading the player...

The photo was taken in 2016 during a Himalayan trek to Bhutan's Tiger Nest monastery, and surely holds very happy memories for the royal couple. Surprisingly, although the palace usually shares a new picture every year, this year has seen the same snap used from 2017's keepsake, which displayed the very same royal tour picture.

MORE: What is Meghan Markle's net worth?

Royal fans who sent congratulatory messages to Harry and Meghan for their May wedding can no doubt wait to receive a thank you card from the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hopefully featuring a card from their royal wedding.