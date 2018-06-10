Trooping the Colour: Prince Harry's calming words to 'nervous' Meghan Markle revealed by lipreader The couple were just back from their honeymoon

Prince Harry calmed his new bride Meghan Markle by talking her through every moment of Trooping the Colour on Saturday, 9 June, and making sure she knew exactly what to do. According to a lipreader, the American former-actress admitted to her handsome husband that she was "nervous" while standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, but Harry knew just what to say to put her at ease.

Harry explains all aspects of the day to his new wife Meghan

Despite looking perfectly poised and elegant as she waved at fans gathered on the Mall, a lip reader told the Mirror that the new Duchess of Sussex was, in reality, a little less sure of herself as she took part in her first official engagement as a member or the royal family. But her husband of three weeks was there to make sure she knew exactly what to do.

The royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

According to the lipreader, at one point, her doting husband turned to her and simply asked, "Okay?". "Yeah, are you?" she replied to which Harry said he was. His wife then admitted she was "nervous." Harry understood. "Yes," he replied, before checking on her again. "Okay?"

As HELLO! previously reported, Harry was also an integral part of making sure Meghan's curtsy to the Queen was completely perfect. With her prince by her side, Meghan knew just what to do; she can be seen asking Harry "say when" with regards to curtsying, to which he replied "now", ensuring that his wife was in perfect timing with the rest of the family.

Prince Harry enjoys a joke with his father, Prince Charles

In other snippets of balcony conversation, Harry can be seen talking Meghan through the order of the afternoon. Referring to something coming later in the afternoon, he appears to say: "Errr. When you get into it, I'll tell you more later," before explaining that soon they'll all be admiring the air display. "Then there's the flypast and then we all look up to the sky," he sweetly says.

Other snatches of conversation picked up by the lipreader include a sweet moment between Prince William and Duchess Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. As the aircraft pass overhead Prince William engages with his little boy George, saying "Oh, helicopters," while his wife, Kate, talks to Charlotte saying, "Oh what a sight." The Queen and Prince Andrew were also spotted discussing the different types of aircraft flying over head.